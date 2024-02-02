Author Bette Stead’s New Book, “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here,” Follows the Adventures of a Hummingbird Who Learns an Important Lesson After Helping a New Friend

Recent release “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead is a charming story that follows Feath, a hummingbird who meets a cicada that is in desperate need of help. Determined to rescue his new friend, Feath works with other hummingbirds to save him and other cicadas, all while learning humility and the importance of being understanding towards others.