Author Bette Stead’s New Book, “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here,” Follows the Adventures of a Hummingbird Who Learns an Important Lesson After Helping a New Friend
Recent release “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead is a charming story that follows Feath, a hummingbird who meets a cicada that is in desperate need of help. Determined to rescue his new friend, Feath works with other hummingbirds to save him and other cicadas, all while learning humility and the importance of being understanding towards others.
Houston, TX, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bette Stead, professor emerita at C. T. Bauer College of Business, University of Houston, where she taught for thirty-four years, has completed her new book, “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here”: a delightful tale that follows the adventures of a hummingbird who learns a valuable lesson after a life changing run-in with a cicada changes the way he views the world.
Author Bette Stead has published in the “Academy of Management Journal,” “IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management,” “Journal of Business Ethics,” “Information and Optimization Sciences,” “Journal of Library Administration,” “Vital Speeches of the Day,” and others. She established the Greater Houston Business Ethics Roundtable to highlight the pivotal role of ethics in the workplace and to share best practices, and she has been the recipient of multiple awards, including the Distinguished Faculty Member Award from the C. T. Bauer College of Business Alumni Association and the Mayor’s Volunteer Houston Award for community development. She is married to C. Eugene Carlton, MD, distinguished professor emeritus, Scott Department of Urology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston.
“‘Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here’ describes the activities of Feath, a ‘snooty’ hummingbird, toward a cicada,” writes Stead. “All the hummingbird and cicada activities have been researched so readers will learn more correct information about them. Feath learns a valuable lesson about being critical of others: ‘You will find most of us do the best we can.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Bette Stead’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Feath’s journey to help rescue his new cicada friends. Accompanied by vibrant illustrations to help bring the author’s story to life, “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here” will keep readers spellbound while helping to deliver interesting facts about the lives of both hummingbirds and cicadas, all while delivering a powerful message about treating others with kindness and understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Feathrington Van Hummingbird III Here” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
