Author J. Anthony Sisto’s New Book, "Slave Trade," is a Fast-Paced Thriller Pitting a Team of Elite Ex-Military Forces Against a Sinister Human Trafficking Organization

Recent release “Slave Trade” from Page Publishing author J. Anthony Sisto is a spellbinding adventure following an expert security team on the hunt for a bloodthirsty human trafficking operation that will stop at nothing to profit from the misery and death of abducted women and children. When an executive’s young daughter is kidnapped from school, it is a race against the clock before she disappears forever.