Author J. Anthony Sisto’s New Book, "Slave Trade," is a Fast-Paced Thriller Pitting a Team of Elite Ex-Military Forces Against a Sinister Human Trafficking Organization
Recent release “Slave Trade” from Page Publishing author J. Anthony Sisto is a spellbinding adventure following an expert security team on the hunt for a bloodthirsty human trafficking operation that will stop at nothing to profit from the misery and death of abducted women and children. When an executive’s young daughter is kidnapped from school, it is a race against the clock before she disappears forever.
New York, NY, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Anthony Sisto, a Denver Colorado native, Regis University graduate, and US Navy veteran presently living with his wife in Tuscon, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Slave Trade”: a gripping and potent drama that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.
If a person condones the sale of one human being to another, there is no limit to the evil they are capable of. Who will stop them? Who will they hurt?
Published by Page Publishing, J. Anthony Sisto’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid crime fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Slave Trade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
