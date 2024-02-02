Author Rubí Romero Patricio’s New Book, “Sin perder la fe en Jesús,” Teaches Readers Not to Lose Faith in Jesus and Helps Them Grow Spiritually
Recent release “Sin perder la fe en Jesús” from Page Publishing author Rubí Romero Patricio is a Spanish-language spiritual work that encourages readers to strengthen their connections to God.
Pasco, WA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rubí Romero Patricio, who began to believe in Jesus when she arrived in the city of Van Nuys, California, on April 25, 1989, has completed her new book, “Sin perder la fe en Jesús”: an empowering Spanish-language work that inspires readers to rely on their faith during difficult times.
Since the day she arrived in Van Nuys, author Rubí Romero Patricio has deepened her faith in Jesus. Her faith has been transformed by God’s love, by his mercy, by her grace. She has faith in the Lord Jesus, and she feeds on his word.
When the author’s children were called by the Holy Spirit to serve Jesus, she was very proud of them. She prayed, fasted, and bowed her knees every day for her seven children. Her faith was so great that Christ gave her the answer. It was a privilege for her to see her children doing the work of Jesus so that they would become what they are now, serving in the work of Jesus. The Holy Spirit gave her strength, and his Glory fell on her. She was a mother of faith for her children. She didn't walk by what she saw, but by what she believed.
Published by Page Publishing, Rubí Romero Patricio’s life-changing work invites readers to immerse themselves in unrelenting and unlimited faith in Jesus, reminding them that living in this way will open doors for them.
Readers who wish to experience this healing work can purchase “Sin perder la fe en Jesús” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
