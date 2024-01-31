Rocky Mountain AARST Kicks Off 2024
A new radon protection law and new board of directors promises to keep radon awareness top of mind for residents of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.
Denver, CO, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST) starts 2024 by acknowledging National Radon Action Month and encouraging all homeowners, daycare centers, businesses, schools, and buildings to test for radon. The EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness about radon. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that enters homes, buildings, schools, and daycare centers through cracks in foundations, crawl spaces, and openings around pumps, pipes, and drains.
According to the American Lung Association, radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. AARST estimates that 44% of the homes in Colorado, 40% of the homes in Utah, 28% of the homes in New Mexico, and 17% of the homes in Arizona have high radon levels at or above the actionable limit of 4.0 pCi/L. It is estimated that more than 1,700 residents per year in this four-state area will suffer from radon-induced lung cancer.
“Rocky Mountain AARST had a productive year in 2023 with the new Radon Disclosure Law (SB 23-206) being passed and becoming effective,” says Rocky Mountain AARST President Rachel Peterson. “This law will increase radon awareness for people buying or renting homes in Colorado.”
The new law establishes that buyers or renters of residential property must be informed of whether radon tests have been performed on their property and if a radon system is present in the home. Educational materials about radon must be provided when buying or renting a home and buyers and renters will see a warning statement that advises testing the home for radon and mitigating the hazard if elevated radon levels are found. If a landlord of a rental unit fails to notify the tenant or fails to mitigate an elevated radon level, tenants may void their lease.
The new Rocky Mountain Board of Directors consists of Rachel Peterson (President) of A.G. Wassenaar, Brent Ulbert (Vice President) of PDS Radon Supply, Zan Jones (Secretary) of Radonova, Inc., Chad Smith (Treasurer) of Monarch Radon Testing, and David Wright (Member-at-Large) of ExperTech Environmental.
In addition to announcing their new Board of Directors, Rocky Mountain AARST will continue coordinating the Radon Action Coalition in 2024. This coalition includes health and environmental departments, nonprofits, radon awareness activists, and lung health organizations. The goal is for these organizations to share challenges and solutions with radon awareness in their jurisdictions.
About Rocky Mountain AARST (RM AARST)
The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists is dedicated to serving the educational and business needs of radon professionals and to saving lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals. More can be learned on their website: https://rockymtnaarst.org/
According to the American Lung Association, radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. AARST estimates that 44% of the homes in Colorado, 40% of the homes in Utah, 28% of the homes in New Mexico, and 17% of the homes in Arizona have high radon levels at or above the actionable limit of 4.0 pCi/L. It is estimated that more than 1,700 residents per year in this four-state area will suffer from radon-induced lung cancer.
“Rocky Mountain AARST had a productive year in 2023 with the new Radon Disclosure Law (SB 23-206) being passed and becoming effective,” says Rocky Mountain AARST President Rachel Peterson. “This law will increase radon awareness for people buying or renting homes in Colorado.”
The new law establishes that buyers or renters of residential property must be informed of whether radon tests have been performed on their property and if a radon system is present in the home. Educational materials about radon must be provided when buying or renting a home and buyers and renters will see a warning statement that advises testing the home for radon and mitigating the hazard if elevated radon levels are found. If a landlord of a rental unit fails to notify the tenant or fails to mitigate an elevated radon level, tenants may void their lease.
The new Rocky Mountain Board of Directors consists of Rachel Peterson (President) of A.G. Wassenaar, Brent Ulbert (Vice President) of PDS Radon Supply, Zan Jones (Secretary) of Radonova, Inc., Chad Smith (Treasurer) of Monarch Radon Testing, and David Wright (Member-at-Large) of ExperTech Environmental.
In addition to announcing their new Board of Directors, Rocky Mountain AARST will continue coordinating the Radon Action Coalition in 2024. This coalition includes health and environmental departments, nonprofits, radon awareness activists, and lung health organizations. The goal is for these organizations to share challenges and solutions with radon awareness in their jurisdictions.
About Rocky Mountain AARST (RM AARST)
The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists is dedicated to serving the educational and business needs of radon professionals and to saving lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals. More can be learned on their website: https://rockymtnaarst.org/
Contact
Rocky Mountain AARSTContact
Rachel Peterson
(303) 916-2576
https://rockymtnaarst.org/
Rachel Peterson
(303) 916-2576
https://rockymtnaarst.org/
Categories