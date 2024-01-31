Paperwork Consulting Becomes Member of Louisiana State University’s Construction Industry Advisory Council
Paperwork Consulting joins LSU’s CIAC. The company will also expand its services to clients nationally, offering various one-on-one labor law trainings such as DBRA Compliance Requirements and Related Forms, Reporting and Calculating Overtime, Bona Fide Fringe Benefits, General Wage Decision Proper Classification and Rates, Certifed Payroll, LCPtracker training, Elation training, Section 3, Underpayment Restitution, and Site Visits.
Baton Rouge, LA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- At the beginning of January, Paperwork Consulting became an honored member of The Louisiana State University (LSU) Construction Industry Advisory Council (CIAC), which aims to enhance the construction industry through the support of the Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management at LSU. The council comprises LSU CM graduates, leaders in the construction industry, and organizations who work in and support the construction industry locally and across the world.
Paperwork Consulting’s close working relationships with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will afford a unique perspective to the Construction Industry Advisory Council. Paperwork Consulting looks forward to helping shape the minds of LSU Construction Management graduates and strengthening resources and opportunities for developers, contractors, and subcontractors for the betterment of the construction industry.
One such way that Paperwork Consulting is beginning to expand its offerings to clients across the United States is by offering various one-on-one labor law trainings to individuals. Trainings will include DBRA Compliance Requirements and Related Forms, Reporting and Calculating Overtime, Bona Fide Fringe Benefits, General Wage Decision Proper Classification and Rates, Certifed Payroll, LCPtracker training, Elation training, Section 3, Underpayment Restitution, and Site Visits. Organizations interested in labor law training can contact COO Kastan Martin at 903-262-9781 to schedule a training session with one of Paperwork Consulting's labor compliance consultants.
Learn more about the organizations Paperwork Consulting is involved with at https://paperworkconsulting.com/about and its services/clients at https://paperworkconsulting.com/services.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
