Paperwork Consulting Becomes Member of Louisiana State University’s Construction Industry Advisory Council

Paperwork Consulting joins LSU’s CIAC. The company will also expand its services to clients nationally, offering various one-on-one labor law trainings such as DBRA Compliance Requirements and Related Forms, Reporting and Calculating Overtime, Bona Fide Fringe Benefits, General Wage Decision Proper Classification and Rates, Certifed Payroll, LCPtracker training, Elation training, Section 3, Underpayment Restitution, and Site Visits.