Renee Sechrist’s Newly Released "Avery’s World" is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl’s Adventures and Dreams
“Avery’s World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Sechrist is a creative narrative that offers a lyrical reading experience as the wonders of each day unfold for a loving and imaginative young girl.
Matthews, NC, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Avery’s World”: a sweet story of fun, faith, and family. “Avery’s World” is the creation of published author, Renee Sechrist, who was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has lived and worked in the area her entire life. She is now retired and enjoying God’s blessings with her daughter, son-in-law, her son, daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren.
Sechrist shares, “Avery, a fun-loving and curious six-year-old, shares the adventures of her busy days and the blessings of her loving family. Though her years are few, she recognizes and appreciates the importance of family, church, and community. Always grateful for the life she enjoys, she looks forward to all that God has planned for her, and she prays for His guidance in all that she does.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Sechrist’s new book will delight and entertain as young readers race to see what awaits Avery in her daily adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Avery’s World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Avery’s World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
