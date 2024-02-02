Patricia Todd’s Newly Released “SHE...Carried the Word” is a Celebration of the Mother of God
“SHE...Carried the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Todd is a touching testimony to the sacrifice mother’s face for their children as the story of the Virgin Mary unfolds.
Buchanan, TN, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SHE...Carried the Word”: a heartfelt message of appreciation for Mary. “SHE...Carried the Word” is the creation of published author, Patricia Todd, a dedicated wife and mother.
Todd shares, “Mary is just a young girl, not yet wed, but an angel appears to tell her she has been chosen to carry God’s child. Why her?
Follow the steps of a new mother protecting her child and feel her love and heartbreak as she watches him die.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Todd’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Paula Bonacker.
Consumers can purchase “SHE...Carried the Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SHE...Carried the Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
