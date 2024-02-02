Tami Treat-Boyne’s Newly Released "When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath" is a New Devotional for Those Suffering from Chronic Illnesses

“When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tami Treat-Boyne is a compassionate resource for daily comfort and encouragement of faith, or the introduction to a road of faith, through a 60-day devotional.