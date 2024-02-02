Tami Treat-Boyne’s Newly Released "When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath" is a New Devotional for Those Suffering from Chronic Illnesses
“When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tami Treat-Boyne is a compassionate resource for daily comfort and encouragement of faith, or the introduction to a road of faith, through a 60-day devotional.
Wheatland, MO, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath”: Tami Treat-Boyne writes from a personal perception having walked the road of chronic illness for over 20 years and ends each devotional with Blessings and Gentle Hugs. Why? All humans need hugs, but often those with a chronic illness hurt, so gentle hugs are the only way to go. This rare devotional is said by readers to be like sitting in Tami’s living room over a cup of tea and just sharing with her, she is that open.
Tami Treat-Boyne shares, “You have been walking along the beach of life, hearing the surf and seeing the sunsets, when WHAM, you have been knocked down by the mountain of life and your chronic illness. Your Goliath.
“Your Goliath will try to take way your hope and peace. This book is intended to give you sixty days of joy, encouragement and uplifting thoughts.
“Goliath. You. The Lord. Sixty days to find your stone. Come on in and find a way to beat your Goliath.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tami Treat-Boyne’s new book will bring readers food for thought regarding their personal journey of health and faith.
Consumers can purchase “When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Your Chronic Illness Becomes a Goliath,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
