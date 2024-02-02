Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel" is a Compelling Tale of Suspense and Determined Faith
“Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper offers a fascinating narrative that paints a vivid picture of life within a closeknit farming community and later the realities of a spiritually driven war.
Lansing, MI, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel”: a captivating Christian fiction. “Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Caleb’s heart continues to burn with God’s promise to give him a mountain home in the land of Canaan. He works the family farm in his small village while dreaming of one day going to war and claiming the land awaiting him. His wife and her family do all they can to dissuade him from leaving the village and reentering the war, risking his life and those around him. There are many in his village telling him he is a foolish old man pursuing what they believe is a suicide mission sure to destroy himself and those who join with him. Caleb forms a small group and travels to the mountain to spy out the land and prepare for war. A traitor from one of the cities on the mountain learns of Caleb’s plans and sets out to inform the murderous leader in Debir of his activities. Joshua joins in with Caleb, and the two of them wage one last war, driving out the wickedness that destroyed the lives of many living in Hebron and Debir.
“The reader is carried along through the intense battles on the mountain, costing many their lives, and is blessed in the end, realizing God’s promises to His children never fail. He goes before them in war, leading them to victory as they face insurmountable odds, trusting in the power of God to protect and see them through.
“Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book is an enjoyable and thought-provoking reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
