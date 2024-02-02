Sandra M. Dickens’s Newly Released “MY FIRST I DO” is an Engaging Resource for Personal and Spiritual Growth
“MY FIRST I DO” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra M. Dickens is a heartwarming and interactive reading experience that encourages readers toward a committed faith and deeper understanding of the marital bond.
Mobile, AL, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “MY FIRST I DO”: a thoughtful reflection on vital components to a lasting commitment. “MY FIRST I DO” is the creation of published author, Sandra M. Dickens.
Dickens shares, “My first I Do, this book is about the most important First I Do that should be a decision in all of our lives and acknowledgement of what can happen when God is your First I DO, and, WHO is missing when he’s not and what can be done for him to become your first I DO, there is only one. That can be in this role in your life which is our lord and savior Jesus Christ , no one can take his place no one meets the requirements to be your First I DO, when most are looking forward to that wedding day, you are so excited, and happy because you are about to take the love of your life hand in marriage by saying I do , well this book is not about Your I do to man it is about. Your first I do to GOD and you are the love of his life, and he wants you to receive him by confession and faith with an I DO to an eternal life with him and He has vowed To never leave you. Giving you everlasting life plenty of everlasting excitement and honks of happiness, and. Extra. Enthusiasm and plenty of peace if only you will say I do to him, our lord and savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra M. Dickens’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers reflect on their own journeys and take opportunity for personal prayer.
Consumers can purchase “MY FIRST I DO” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MY FIRST I DO,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
