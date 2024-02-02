Tibor Weinzierl’s Newly Released “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” is a Fascinating Account of a Young Man’s Journey to Freedom
“From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tibor Weinzierl is a captivating memoir that spans over nine decades as the author reflects on key moments that led to a life of fulfillment and unexpected blessings.
Burlington, ME, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant”: a touching account of a man’s perseverance and faith. “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” is the creation of published author, Tibor Weinzierl, a dedicated husband and Hungarian immigrant who escaped from communism and the Soviet Empire during the revolution. Tibor was imprisoned in a Russian hard labor prison as a young adult and was able to escape. As a result, he was forced to flee his motherland to avoid being recaptured. In 1956, he first immigrated to Canada and then to the United States. Tibor is an accomplished violinist who developed a deep passion for his study of classical and modern-day music. Tibor thrived in the restaurant industry for forty years and worked as a host at Bertucci’s restaurants until the age of eighty-six.
Weinzierl shares, “In this book, 'The Immigrant: From Hungary with Love,' you will read the true story of a Hungarian who is a well-known artist, singer, and virtuoso violinist. This is my life as an immigrant who came to the free world through many surprises in his ninety-three years of living. My life was put in danger many times—from escaping a Russian hard labor camp as a young teenager after a two and a half years of torture and pain to finally arriving back home to my family in Hungary as a seventeen-year-old boy, with God helping me find my way home. Starting a new life was not an easy task to embrace as an escaped prisoner; I was forced to leave Hungary and my family behind. I went through many adventures and hard times to make it to America and start a better life. I believe that my hard work and perseverance paid off, and I never quit on my quest for freedom. I truly hope you enjoy my story and come away from reading it with renewed energy and hope.
“Life is a great teacher for everybody! You learn how to survive when the 'wheel goes down,' and you must work hard to push up that wheel. It happened to me many times in my life. This book is the life of an immigrant who fought for his future. Please keep the 'life wheel' moving forward, up always, and never give up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tibor Weinzierl’s new book shares intimate details of the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Weinzierl shares, “In this book, 'The Immigrant: From Hungary with Love,' you will read the true story of a Hungarian who is a well-known artist, singer, and virtuoso violinist. This is my life as an immigrant who came to the free world through many surprises in his ninety-three years of living. My life was put in danger many times—from escaping a Russian hard labor camp as a young teenager after a two and a half years of torture and pain to finally arriving back home to my family in Hungary as a seventeen-year-old boy, with God helping me find my way home. Starting a new life was not an easy task to embrace as an escaped prisoner; I was forced to leave Hungary and my family behind. I went through many adventures and hard times to make it to America and start a better life. I believe that my hard work and perseverance paid off, and I never quit on my quest for freedom. I truly hope you enjoy my story and come away from reading it with renewed energy and hope.
“Life is a great teacher for everybody! You learn how to survive when the 'wheel goes down,' and you must work hard to push up that wheel. It happened to me many times in my life. This book is the life of an immigrant who fought for his future. Please keep the 'life wheel' moving forward, up always, and never give up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tibor Weinzierl’s new book shares intimate details of the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories