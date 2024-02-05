Mollie Cirlos’s Newly Released "My Journey with Kiki" is an Enjoyable Adventure Filled with Fun Facts and Friendship
“My Journey with Kiki” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mollie Cirlos is a sweet story of a special connection between a young girl and an orphaned giraffe that spans across multiple excursions to the African safari.
Howell, MI, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey with Kiki”: an imaginative tale that offers a fun and informative reading experience. “My Journey with Kiki” is the creation of published author, Mollie Cirlos.
Cirlos shares, “My Journey with Kiki is a story about a eleven-year-old girl and a young giraffe that lost her mother. The girl talks about a special bond they had in their journey from youth to adulthood. The story took place in Africa.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mollie Cirlos’s new book will delight and entertain young readers as they learn fun facts about Africa and her animals.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey with Kiki” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey with Kiki,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cirlos shares, “My Journey with Kiki is a story about a eleven-year-old girl and a young giraffe that lost her mother. The girl talks about a special bond they had in their journey from youth to adulthood. The story took place in Africa.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mollie Cirlos’s new book will delight and entertain young readers as they learn fun facts about Africa and her animals.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey with Kiki” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey with Kiki,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories