Pre-Grammy Gifting Suite: A Star-Studded Affair in the Heart of Hollywood Hills
As the music industry gears up for the highly anticipated Grammy Awards, an exclusive event is set to elevate the celebration.
Los Angeles, CA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TME Pre-Grammy Gifting Suite, scheduled for Saturday, February 3, promises an unforgettable experience at a Private Location nestled in the Hollywood Hills. This high-profile affair will feature red carpet appearances, exclusive gifting opportunities, delectable finger foods, and more.
The ambiance will be further heightened with an Open Bar powered by Dulce Vida Tequila and Empress Gin, ensuring that guests enjoy top-notch libations throughout the evening. The event will also host a Drip IV Therapy Lounge provided by Ladies First Wellness & Spa, catering to select talent and providing a luxurious and revitalizing experience. In addition to these indulgences, all guests will receive Free Gift Bags, generously provided by BeautyBlender, Stratia Skin, Pixi Beauty, and Blume, as a token of appreciation.
Adding to the allure, the event will resonate with the beats of none other than Grammy-winning DJ Grandmaster Flash. The Pre-Grammy Gifting Suite is not just a celebration; it's a convergence of music, fashion, and luxury, with brand activations by smartwater, GLOW Beverages, and more. This exclusive soirée is powered by The Model Experience and Fashion Week Festival, with The Model Experience standing as the #1 resource for models and talent. Fashion Week Festival, hosted annually by TME, is renowned as the world's biggest Fashion Festival, boasting past performances by Coi Leray, Saucy Santana, Doechii, Kaliii, and more.
For media inquiries and Talent RSVP’s
https://form.typeform.com/to/osO4vsPZ
(please note all requests must be approved)
About The Model Experience (TME): The Model Experience (TME) is a premier resource for models and talent, providing a platform that bridges the gap between aspiring individuals and industry opportunities. TME's commitment to excellence is further exemplified through its annual Fashion Week Festival, a global showcase of talent and innovation in the world of fashion and entertainment. Learn more about TME at www.themodelexperience.com.
Date: Saturday, February 3
Location: Private Venue, Hollywood Hills
Time: 3PM-6PM
RSVP: https://form.typeform.com/to/osO4vsPZ
Organizer's Contact Information: info@themodelexperience.net or text 424-888-7913
Ashley Covarrubias
424-888-7913
www.themodelexperience.com
