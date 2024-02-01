ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) continues its focus on the industrial Ethernet controllers and I/O interface markets, introducing its newest solutions including AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and ASIX IO-Link Device Software Stack. Today, ASIX unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller." The AX99100A provides a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. With this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, one parallel port, SPI or local bus through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications.
The AX99100A is a PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller that integrates a single-channel (X1) PCIe 2.0 Gen 1 endpoint controller and PHY with a variety of peripherals including four high-speed serial ports, one parallel port, high-speed SPI master, Local Bus (ISA-Like) and 24 GPIOs. Furthermore, it empowers expansion ROM functionalities through an external SPI Flash, facilitating the device initialization process. AX99100A supports four operating modes, namely 4S (PCIe to Quad Serial), 2S+1P (PCIe to Dual Serial and Single Parallel), 2S+SPI (PCIe to Dual Serial and SPI), and LB (PCIe to Local Bus/ISA-Like). It is suitable for various I/O interface connectivity applications such as PCIe serial/parallel cards, PCIe data acquisition (DAQ) cards, industrial computers, industrial automation equipment, measurement instrumentation equipment, medical devices, POS terminals and industrial embedded systems.
ASIX Electronics provides a series of evaluation boards for AX99100A PCIe to 4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, and Local Bus applications. To expedite the product development timelines, ASIX provides a complete set of hardware and software design archives, including schematics, PCB layout files, hardware design guides, device drivers, and software utilities. Please visit the ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/ or contact ASIX Electronics Corp. via e-mail: sales@asix.com.tw for more information.
About ASIX Electronics Corporation
ASIX Electronics Corporation is a leading IC design company for Industrial/Embedded networking and connectivity solutions. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (TAIEX code 3169) since November 2009. ASIX products include Industrial Ethernet ICs, SuperSpeed USB Ethernet ICs, Non-PCI/SPI Embedded Ethernet ICs, Interface ICs, RS-232/RS-485 UART Transceivers and USB KVM Switch/Wi-Fi/Ethernet SoCs. ASIX has been certified as an ISO 9001 and 14001 suppliers. This achievement represents ASIX Electronics continuing commitment to maintain a world-class quality system. For more information, please visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/.
