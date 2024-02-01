NIX Shaping the Future of Digital Health at ViVE 2024
Delve into the latest trends and innovations in digital health at ViVE 2024, where NIX will unveil its expertise in transforming healthcare organizations.
Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NIX, a software development company, with a rich legacy of 30 years and a track record of over 500 successful healthcare technology projects, will be showcasing at ViVE 2024, the premier event for digital health decision-makers. Join NIX at the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 25-28, 2024, to learn how to transform a healthcare organization with technology.
Accelerating Technology Adoption, Securing Patient Data, and Leveraging AI for Better Patient Outcomes
ViVE 2024 promises to be a hub of insights and discussions as we explore the latest trends and innovations in digital health. From accelerating technology adoption to securing patient data and privacy, and leveraging AI for better patient outcomes, ViVE 2024 will provide a platform for healthcare leaders to connect, learn, and collaborate.
Investment in Digital Health Surges, Reaching $6.1 Billion in the First Six Months of 2023
Recent studies indicate a significant surge in digital health funding, reaching an impressive $6.1 billion in the first six months of 2023. This trajectory is expected to soar, with industry experts and research organizations like Gartner forecasting a rapid acceleration in technology adoption. Predictions suggest that global healthcare IT spending will hit $3.3 trillion by 2026, with a substantial portion dedicated to digital health solutions.
NIX as a Strategic Partner for Healthcare Transformation
Navigating the intricate landscape of healthcare technology has become more critical than ever, and NIX stands at the forefront of this evolution. The team’s expertise spans across various areas, including hospital management, automation, health records, patient portals, e-prescriptions, telemedicine, clinical trials and research, training, and innovative treatment approaches.
Committed to Compliance and Data Security
Committed to delivering compliant software solutions, NIX ensures adherence to the stringent requirements of HIPAA, FDA, GDPR, and other industry regulations. The team boasts certified HIPAA experts dedicated to ensuring the security and protection of your data.
Join NIX at ViVE 2024
Use code 150 to take advantage of a $150 discount on your ViVE registration. Meet NIX at Booth 2138, where our team will be ready to provide personalized insights on how we can collaborate to achieve your business goals.
About NIX:
NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we've empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We've already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
Accelerating Technology Adoption, Securing Patient Data, and Leveraging AI for Better Patient Outcomes
ViVE 2024 promises to be a hub of insights and discussions as we explore the latest trends and innovations in digital health. From accelerating technology adoption to securing patient data and privacy, and leveraging AI for better patient outcomes, ViVE 2024 will provide a platform for healthcare leaders to connect, learn, and collaborate.
Investment in Digital Health Surges, Reaching $6.1 Billion in the First Six Months of 2023
Recent studies indicate a significant surge in digital health funding, reaching an impressive $6.1 billion in the first six months of 2023. This trajectory is expected to soar, with industry experts and research organizations like Gartner forecasting a rapid acceleration in technology adoption. Predictions suggest that global healthcare IT spending will hit $3.3 trillion by 2026, with a substantial portion dedicated to digital health solutions.
NIX as a Strategic Partner for Healthcare Transformation
Navigating the intricate landscape of healthcare technology has become more critical than ever, and NIX stands at the forefront of this evolution. The team’s expertise spans across various areas, including hospital management, automation, health records, patient portals, e-prescriptions, telemedicine, clinical trials and research, training, and innovative treatment approaches.
Committed to Compliance and Data Security
Committed to delivering compliant software solutions, NIX ensures adherence to the stringent requirements of HIPAA, FDA, GDPR, and other industry regulations. The team boasts certified HIPAA experts dedicated to ensuring the security and protection of your data.
Join NIX at ViVE 2024
Use code 150 to take advantage of a $150 discount on your ViVE registration. Meet NIX at Booth 2138, where our team will be ready to provide personalized insights on how we can collaborate to achieve your business goals.
About NIX:
NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we've empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We've already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
Contact
NIX UnitedContact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+1 727 256 3558
https://nix-united.com/
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+1 727 256 3558
https://nix-united.com/
Categories