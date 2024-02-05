J. P. Daniels’s Newly Released “The Gym Club: Bars and Beams: A Mia and Niki Story” is an Intriguing Tale of Friendship, Determination, and Unexpected Lessons

“The Gym Club: Bars and Beams: A Mia and Niki Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. P. Daniels is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that explores key values and lessons of faith as a young girl with a determination to grow in her chosen sport sets out on a path of surprising consequences.