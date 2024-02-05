Bette Coatsworth, BS–MS, EdM (Nutrition Science), CSAC’s Newly Released “Life... Meaning of Living!” is an Uplifting Anthology of Mottos and Phrases

“Life... Meaning of Living!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bette Coatsworth, BS–MS, EdM (Nutrition Science), CSAC is a lighthearted message of positivity meant to inspire and promote confidence.