Bette Coatsworth, BS–MS, EdM (Nutrition Science), CSAC’s Newly Released “Life... Meaning of Living!” is an Uplifting Anthology of Mottos and Phrases
“Life... Meaning of Living!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bette Coatsworth, BS–MS, EdM (Nutrition Science), CSAC is a lighthearted message of positivity meant to inspire and promote confidence.
Yardley, PA, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life... Meaning of Living!”: a unique resource for empowerment and entertainment. “Life... Meaning of Living!” is the creation of published author, Bette Coatsworth, BS–MS, EdM (Nutrition Science), CSAC, a high school educator and volunteer for numerous varied positions.
Coatsworth shares, “I am hoping that my collection of sayings and words make a difference to someone who will read and relate to this cheerful and safe journey.
“I figured by using the manuscript title I chose, curiosity will prevail.
“The many years as a volunteer were amazing, amusing, educational, and rewarding beyond my expectations.
“Happy reading.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bette Coatsworth, BS–MS, EdM (Nutrition Science), CSAC’s new book will encourage reflection as readers take each message to heart.
Consumers can purchase “Life... Meaning of Living!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life... Meaning of Living!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
