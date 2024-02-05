Roxanne Moulton Bender’s Newly Released “INTRODUCING THE CRITTERBUGS” is a Fun and Fanciful Juvenile Fiction
“INTRODUCING THE CRITTERBUGS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roxanne Moulton Bender is a charming narrative that offers lyrical verse to celebrate the wonder of the world around us from a unique perspective.
Pollock Pines, CA, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “INTRODUCING THE CRITTERBUGS”: a lighthearted and imaginative tale of wonder and celebration of our unique qualities. “INTRODUCING THE CRITTERBUGS” is the creation of published author, Roxanne Moulton Bender, a dedicated and proud mother of two.
Bender shares, “The critterbugs are happy colorful characters in the wonder-filled world of imagination! They are full of joy, and they can help us learn many of God’s lessons in their very special ways.
“This book is the first of many to come! Today you meet Mac! He has no walk or talk, but he can sure wiggle and giggle!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roxanne Moulton Bender’s new book pairs an engaging narrative with vibrant artwork also crafted by the author.
Consumers can purchase “INTRODUCING THE CRITTERBUGS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “INTRODUCING THE CRITTERBUGS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
