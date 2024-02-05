David D. Boggs’s Newly Released “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV)” is a Useful Study Resource
“The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV)” from Christian Faith Publishing author David D. Boggs is an enjoyable opportunity for deepening one’s understanding of God’s word that presents a clear examination of the four gospels.
Beaufort, SC, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV)”: an empowering resource for spiritual growth. “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV)” is the creation of published author, David D. Boggs, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Boggs shares, “You may ask, Why would anyone want to read the Bible, let alone a consolidated version of the four gospels?
“How many people, when deciding to read about Christ Jesus’s life and teachings, begin and finish after one Gospel, satisfied that they’ve read enough? Or when reading the four Gospels grow bewildered stumbling on the path of duplications, inconsistencies, and contradictions. To eliminate any reluctance in rereading the gospels led to the creation of one consolidated narrative of the four Gospels without many interrupting footnotes and in the language of the King James Version.
“To read one consolidated version is to focus on a clear path with a singular view of all the occurrences and details the writers of the four Gospels intended us to know. It is to simplify the journey and get the reader started on walking the path with Christ Jesus and his immediate witnesses, exploring what he desired us to learn about himself and his heavenly Father.
“Sometimes the four Gospels seem to conflict or disagree. For clarity, footnotes have been included to explain these differences. At the end is a glossary for those words, names, and terms used in the gospels, which may not be familiar to the first-time reader of the Gospels. An index serves as a table of contents and a cross-reference showing in which Gospel the stories and teachings are located. The index makes an excellent quick reference guide—locating the stories and teachings in each of the four Gospels quickly and easily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David D. Boggs’s new book brings readers a helpful resource for studying and connecting with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Boggs shares, “You may ask, Why would anyone want to read the Bible, let alone a consolidated version of the four gospels?
“How many people, when deciding to read about Christ Jesus’s life and teachings, begin and finish after one Gospel, satisfied that they’ve read enough? Or when reading the four Gospels grow bewildered stumbling on the path of duplications, inconsistencies, and contradictions. To eliminate any reluctance in rereading the gospels led to the creation of one consolidated narrative of the four Gospels without many interrupting footnotes and in the language of the King James Version.
“To read one consolidated version is to focus on a clear path with a singular view of all the occurrences and details the writers of the four Gospels intended us to know. It is to simplify the journey and get the reader started on walking the path with Christ Jesus and his immediate witnesses, exploring what he desired us to learn about himself and his heavenly Father.
“Sometimes the four Gospels seem to conflict or disagree. For clarity, footnotes have been included to explain these differences. At the end is a glossary for those words, names, and terms used in the gospels, which may not be familiar to the first-time reader of the Gospels. An index serves as a table of contents and a cross-reference showing in which Gospel the stories and teachings are located. The index makes an excellent quick reference guide—locating the stories and teachings in each of the four Gospels quickly and easily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David D. Boggs’s new book brings readers a helpful resource for studying and connecting with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Consolidated Gospel: According to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John (KJV),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories