Author Courtney D. Schlosser’s New Book, “Existential Threats and Moral Prospects: (Essays on the Human Condition),” Explores the Current State of the World
Recent release “Existential Threats and Moral Prospects: (Essays on the Human Condition)” from Covenant Books author Courtney D. Schlosser argues that the current world system is dangerous but that there is also a way out.
Barre, MA, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Courtney D. Schlosser, Professor Emeritus of Worcester State University, has completed his new book, “Existential Threats and Moral Prospects: (Essays on the Human Condition)”: a thought-provoking work that delves into dangers of the world’s path forward and suggests options for a brighter future.
Author Courtney D. Schlosser is married, has two children, and enjoys good health. He lives close to nature, the trees, and the wildlife of New England.
Courtney loves to re-read his favorite books and discover new books. He burns firewood in the winter and bathes in the warm Atlantic waters in the summer.
The Earth is his home although he loves to study the stars and speculate about other worlds in the universe. He is a vegetarian and believes that nonviolence is the moral basis for “moksa” or the freedom from suffering.
Courtney writes, “The issues and problems of this book are familiar to most people from the daily news and their reiteration of special media reports and in-depth investigations. The origin of the greatest threat to the human species and civilization began with the development of the nuclear bomb and dropping of this weapon of war on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in 1945, ending World War II.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Courtney D. Schlosser’s new book presents ideas about how to blaze the trail for a better tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “Existential Threats and Moral Prospects: (Essays on the Human Condition)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
