Author Carolyn H. Ingram’s Book, "The Curse Causeless," Follows a Man’s Presidential Campaign That Comes to a Head When a Supposed Family Curse is About to Strike

"The Curse Causeless" from Covenant Books by author Carolyn H. Ingram centers around Nathan Perry, a congressman who has his eyes on the White House during the presidential race of 2000. But as he returns to his hometown while campaigning, a generational curse that kills the firstborn son of every male in his family could potentially derail everything he and his benefactors have worked for.