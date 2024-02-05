Author Carolyn H. Ingram’s Book, "The Curse Causeless," Follows a Man’s Presidential Campaign That Comes to a Head When a Supposed Family Curse is About to Strike
"The Curse Causeless" from Covenant Books by author Carolyn H. Ingram centers around Nathan Perry, a congressman who has his eyes on the White House during the presidential race of 2000. But as he returns to his hometown while campaigning, a generational curse that kills the firstborn son of every male in his family could potentially derail everything he and his benefactors have worked for.
Madison, MS, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn H. Ingram, a retired language arts teacher and a born-again Christian, is the author of "The Curse Causeless," a compelling novel that follows a congressman’s bid for the White House, all while unseen forces attempt to keep him from the presidency, and a family curse looms over him as he returns to his hometown on the campaign trail.
“Seven days. Is this wisp of time enough to save a life, a family, or even a nation? As shrewd as he is charismatic, Congressman Nathan Perry has strategically vanquished each of his opponents to emerge as the champion of the Freedom Party in the presidential race of the year 2000. He is driven by a secret agenda that allies him with a powerful, unscrupulous mentor and that threatens to divide the Union politically and racially. Clearly, Perry’s meteoric rise has not been without moral compromise. Neither has it been without a desperate inner urgency,” writes Ingram.
“Since the death of his father, Nathan and his mother, Dr. Olivia Perry, have grappled with the specter of a generational evil that kills the firstborn Perry males at or not long after age forty. This was just the stuff of old family superstitions passed down from antebellum days…wasn’t it? But now, the presidential campaign has led Congressman Perry back to his hometown, Vicksburg, Mississippi, which proudly and joyfully receives its native son. However, not all are happy about his bid for the White House. Opponents seize this time to strike, and forces for and against Nathan Perry clash—as his fortieth birthday relentlessly approaches.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn H. Ingram’s book is a fascinating novel that’s sure to leave readers engrossed with each turn of the page, as Nathan desperately tries to hold on to his campaign and his mind while the looming specter of the curse draws closer and closer with each passing day. Expertly paced and full of suspense, "The Curse Causeless" is a swift, thought-provoking ride that readers won’t soon forget.
Readers can purchase "The Curse Causeless" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
