Kraken Automotive Gears Up in Wildwood with a New Shop
Kraken Automotive, a rising star in the auto repair industry, is set to open a new 2500 square foot shop in Wildwood, marking a significant expansion from its mobile-only beginnings.
Wildwood, FL, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This new facility, located at 4707 CR156 Unit #202, Wildwood, FL, is poised to offer top-notch auto repair and after-hours mobile mechanic services to residents throughout Sumter, Lake, and parts of Marion county.
Founded in mid-2021 as a mobile-only service, Kraken Automotive has quickly revved up its operations, transitioning into a full-time venture. By February 2024, it proudly boasts its own commercial shop, a testament to its rapid growth and commitment to honest service.
The new shop is not just a space expansion but a leap in the range of services offered. Kraken Automotive specializes in general maintenance and repairs for a variety of vehicles, both old and new. Their approach is grounded in honesty and quality.
They set themselves apart with a unique service model. All services are by appointment, ensuring dedicated attention and time for each client. Available seven days a week, the shop caters to the busy schedules of its customers, offering flexibility and convenience.
At the heart of Kraken Automotive's operations is Scott, the head technician. With over two decades of experience in the automotive world, Scott's expertise is a cornerstone of the shop's success. His ASE certification is a mark of his skill and dedication to automotive excellence.
As Kraken Automotive gears up for its official opening on February 1, the community is invited to experience the difference in auto service. The shop's commitment to honest service, quality repairs, and customer convenience is set to make it a hub for car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.
Kraken Automotive is more than just a repair shop; it's a partner in keeping your vehicle running smoothly.
Jennifer Warriner
352-234-6872
https://krakenautorepair.com
352-234-6872
https://krakenautorepair.com
