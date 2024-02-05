George Joseph Jr.’s New Book, "Humanity Quest," is an Exciting Journey Through Time Following a Group of Warriors as They Attempt to Stop the Creation of a Deadly Plague
Recent release “Humanity Quest” from Page Publishing author George Joseph Jr. is the captivating story of Earth in the aftermath of a catastrophic plague that wiped out half of humanity. A band of courageous young people born post-plague make it their goal to travel back in time and prevent scientists from cloning a prehistoric mammoth—the catalyst in the spread of the devastating illness.
Jonesboro, GA, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Joseph Jr., a talented author who has also enjoyed a successful twenty-year career in construction and civil engineering, has completed his new book, “Humanity Quest”: an enthralling and engaging tale about changing the past to save the fate of the future.
“It was a clear grayish day on December 16, 2035,” writes George Joseph Jr. “The sun’s ultraviolet rays penetrated through Earth’s polluted atmosphere, exposing the abandoned, destroyed building of the once New York City. No more lights of city life and expensive cars. The civilization that once existed is no more. Humans no longer occupied the planet’s surface; they were forced to live underground and in constant fear of Apocalypse’s children, ‘the steelheads.’ The United States government had been taken over and destroyed; the entire military was captured and assimilated. Every child born after the year 2000 was a part of a plan called ‘Operation Seedless.’ These acts mankind committed had unleashed nature’s seven thunders, which have been trapped inside the earth for millions of years.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Joseph Jr.’s gripping tale’s conflict begins in the year 1999 when scientists cloned a preserved prehistoric mammoth. When this fascinating specimen was excavated from the place nature preserved it and exposed to ultraviolet rays from the sun, a lethal plague was formed. Scientists unknowingly exacerbated the development of the dangerous illness as they cloned the mammoth’s cells. As a result, the deadliest plague in human history spread throughout the world, killing half the population of humans and domestic animals.
In the year 2035, a brave group of young warriors decide to change their fate. Their future is bleak, but incredible technological advancements have been made since the plague devastated the planet. The warriors must use the budding science of time travel in order to go back to the year 1999 and prevent the mammoth cloning from ever happening. However, there is a downside to such advanced technology, and the threat of artificial intelligence stands in the way of reversing past mistakes.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Humanity Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
