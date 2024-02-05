Author E.L. Jackson’s New Book, "Pirates of Atlantis," is a Riveting Work of Science Fiction Drawing Readers Into a High-Stakes Battle for Control of a War-Torn Galaxy
Recent release “Pirates of Atlantis” from Page Publishing author E.L. Jackson is a spellbinding fantasy chronicling a devastating war raging across the Milky Way galaxy as an unholy alliance threatens to crush everything in its path. Can anything change the fate of the four war-weary galactic quadrants?
New York, NY, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E.L. Jackson, a Detroit native, devoted Christian and family man with a degree in information technology and theology who served three years of active duty with the 591st Military Police in El Paso, Texas before moving back to his hometown and working for the Adjudication Division of the VA regional office for twenty-five years before retiring to Brown Deer, Wisconsin, where he enjoys looking out upon the clear skies and crystal waters of Lake Michigan with his wife, Yolanda, has completed his new book, “Pirates of Atlantis”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
The Milky Way Galaxy is up in arms. The Taranis Reich has drawn the Beta Quadrant into a war that is spreading throughout the galaxy. Their lightning attacks have placed several star nations under total military occupation while still other nations are suffering under Taranian naval blockades. Even the mighty Unified Socialist Star Republic is ill-prepared to hold off a prolonged attack by the Reich’s unique form of blitzkrieg warfare.
The newly signed alliance between the Taranis Reich, the Andarta Empire, and the Triangulum Confederate will soon place all four galactic quadrants at risk of all-out war.
Pirate fleets are being privately employed and hunted as they prowl the stars under no flag but their own.
With the galaxy in disarray, the mysterious Atlantean pirate vessel Phoenix, under the command of Captain Lee-Ra, is currently in danger of being captured or destroyed by warships from both the Kuban and powerful Reich’s navies.
With the balance of the galaxy at stake, the question remains: Can the distant and untried United Stars Alliance continue to remain neutral?
Published by Page Publishing, E.L. Jackson’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid science fiction readers.
