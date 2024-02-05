Diane Mitchell’s New Book, "Dandelion," is a Moving Romance About Love Persevering Over Hardship Backdropped by the Wild Mustang Roundups of the Early 20th Century

Recent release “Dandelion” from Page Publishing author Diane Mitchell is the delightful tale of two people getting a second chance at love following the horrific 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Cody and Rebecca are separated by the tragic earthquake, but their mutual love of a mule named Dandelion brings them back together.