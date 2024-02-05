Diane Mitchell’s New Book, "Dandelion," is a Moving Romance About Love Persevering Over Hardship Backdropped by the Wild Mustang Roundups of the Early 20th Century
Recent release “Dandelion” from Page Publishing author Diane Mitchell is the delightful tale of two people getting a second chance at love following the horrific 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Cody and Rebecca are separated by the tragic earthquake, but their mutual love of a mule named Dandelion brings them back together.
Caldwell, TX, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane Mitchell, a horse rancher and retired nurse, has completed her new book, “Dandelion”: a gripping and potent testament to the power of love and an animal’s keen judgment.
“Ruby Red is a beautiful, successful racehorse,” writes Diane Mitchell, “and Hawthorne farms has dreams of making it big with her. But a night of storms brings those dreams crashing down for many.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Mitchell’s exciting tale follows Cody and Rebecca, two young lovers who become separated by the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Hawthorne Farms’ prize horse, Ruby Red, is tragically killed by the earthquake, but her foal from the previous year was saved. Cody knows that Rebecca has always had a soft spot for Dandelion, even though it wasn’t a thoroughbred, but a mule.
The two go on living their separate lives until fate brings the couple back together. Could their mutual love for one special mule spark the flame of love in their hearts? Find out within the passionate pages of “Dandelion.”
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Dandelion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
