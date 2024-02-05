Author Alex Nagy’s New Book, "A Friend in a Donkey," is a Poignant Tale About a Hedgehog Learning to Recognize True, Unwavering Friendship in His Time of Need

Recent release “A Friend in a Donkey” from Covenant Books author Alex Nagy is a stirring tale that follows a hedgehog who throws a party and only invites his most elegant and exciting friends. But when he falls down a hole and is in desperate need of help, none of his “friends” try to rescue him, except for a donkey he rejected from his party.