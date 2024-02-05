Author Alex Nagy’s New Book, "A Friend in a Donkey," is a Poignant Tale About a Hedgehog Learning to Recognize True, Unwavering Friendship in His Time of Need
Recent release “A Friend in a Donkey” from Covenant Books author Alex Nagy is a stirring tale that follows a hedgehog who throws a party and only invites his most elegant and exciting friends. But when he falls down a hole and is in desperate need of help, none of his “friends” try to rescue him, except for a donkey he rejected from his party.
Maryville, TN, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alex Nagy, a loving husband and father of two who enjoys spending time outdoors and considers himself a Civil War history buff, has completed his new book, “A Friend in a Donkey”: a charming story of a hedgehog named Rubin who, through an unfortunate accident, learns what a true friend is.
Currently living in the scenic state of Tennessee, author Alex Nagy originated in life as a Nutmegger from the “Constitution State,” Connecticut. Married to his lovely wife, Nell for thirteen years, together they share two beautiful daughters, Nicole and Natalie, who the author asserts are his biggest achievements. Alex enjoys writing, sketching, weightlifting, and spending time outdoors, is an avid hiker and backpacker, and loves international travel. Alex is also quite the civil war history buff; he’s visited numerous historical battlefields and sites throughout the country.
“Making friends is a vital part of growing up, but choosing the right friends is what prevents isolation and loneliness from cultivating,” writes Alex. “Having the right friend helps with celebrating good times and knowing someone has your back during bad times. The essential social skill of choosing quality friends is something that can endure throughout their lives and help them navigate toward healthy relationships in every arena that can increase their sense of belonging and purpose.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alex Nagy’s new book is a heartfelt tale designed to help readers of all ages recognize what true friendship is, and to not judge others based on appearances but how they treat those around them. With vibrant artwork to help bring Alex’s story to life, “A Friend in a Donkey” is a powerful story that will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “A Friend in a Donkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
