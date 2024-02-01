Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with Week Long Festivities
Seattle, WA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, will be celebrating the Year of the Wood Dragon with a week-long series of events beginning on February 10th and wrapping up on February 17. The Lunar New Year celebration is considered the biggest holiday in Chinese culture and one Lucky Envelope looks forward to every year.
“Lunar New Year is always a special holiday as we gather and wish for an auspicious new year with family, friends, food, and of course, red envelopes,” says Raymond Kwan, Co-Founder and Director of Operations.
Lucky Envelope will host a variety of celebration days beginning with a kick-off event on Saturday, February 10 at their tasting room where three celebratory beers will be released. Customers can anticipate the release of this year’s Szechuan peppercorn and vanilla infused Double Happiness Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout in addition to two exciting collaborations. This year, Lucky Envelope will release its fifth Lunar New Year collaboration with Asheville, North Carolina’s, Highland Brewing, and a collaboration with Austin Beerworks & Kaiju Cut and Sew.
“The Year of the Dragon marks one of our most ambitious and challenging endeavors to date, encompassing a wide array of beer styles and a diverse range of ingredients that piqued our interest. Our fifth year collaborating with Highland Brewing is particularly significant. Oscar Wong, founder of Highland, was born in the Year of the Dragon which underscored the importance of creating a truly delightful beer worthy of celebration,” explains Barry Chan, Co-Founder and Head Brewer.
The excitement doesn’t stop at beer. The brewery will have a limited amount of exclusive Year of the Wood Dragon t-shirts for purchase and celebratory red envelope giveaways. Panda Dim Sum food truck will also be in attendance, serving up their delicious Asian cuisine from 3:00-8:00 PM.
Lucky Envelope will be hosting two makers pop-ups on February 9th and February 17. Local Asian-owned small businesses will be selling their homemade arts, crafts, & merchandise in the tasting room giving customers a chance to shop while enjoying their beer.
About Lucky Envelope Brewing: Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Lucky Envelope Brewing has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including several medals at the Washington Beer Awards and the prestigious Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition. For more information about the brewery, follow @luckyenvebrewing on social media or visit luckyenvelopebrewing.com.
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
