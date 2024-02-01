CEE to Host Northern Virginia Teacher Meet-Up
This event will provide a space for Northern Virginia educators to gain information to take back into their classrooms.
McLean, VA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is presenting a Northern Virginia Teacher Meet-Up on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET at the Courtyard Marriott Tyson’s Corner located at 1960-A Chain Bridge Road, McLean, Virginia.
This event will provide a space for Northern Virginia educators to gain information to take back into their classrooms. There will be dynamic biology and AI speakers in the morning with an impressive expo room to follow. There will be vendors from Boeing, STEAM Your Dreams, Fairfax 4-H, and many more. There will be many resources for teachers to take back in use in classroom for the spring and beyond. Come and get recharged with information for students. Educators may register online at www.cee.org.
Distinguished guest speaker:
Noreen Hynes, MD, MPH, Director, Geographic Medicine Center, Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University, has over 35 years of medical and public health experience in both international and domestic settings. Her career has encompassed basic and applied research, epidemiology, public health, clinical medicine, and the regulatory aspects of medical countermeasures for emerging infectious diseases. She is a CEE Trustee and has been awarded numerous medals, including the Distinguished Service Medal, U.S. Public Health Service and the Vice Presidential Service Medal. She earned her MD from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and her MPH from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
CEE’s Teacher Enrichment Program provides unique STEM opportunities for high school teachers and their students. All TEP resources and professional development events are cost-free to participants. To date, more than 4,000 teachers from over 1,400 schools have participated. The program has reached nearly 600,000 underserved rural and urban students to encourage STEM careers. A playlist of previous TEP webinars is on YouTube. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
