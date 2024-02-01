Semiconductor Equipment Downturn Will Continue Through H1 2024 Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A significant slowdown in semiconductor equipment sales over the past two years will continue to slow in the first half of 2024, according to the report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” recently published by The Information Network, a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.
“In 2023, semiconductor equipment revenues decreased 10% as a result of a combination of several factors, including ChatGPT and AI, silicon carbide on strong EV demand, high bandwidth memory ('HBM'),” reported Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “Importantly, we saw hoarding of foreign semiconductor equipment by Chinese semiconductor manufacturers in areas outside of export restrictions to China by the U.S. and other countries.”
“These pull-ins of equipment sales into 2023 amounted to $40 billion in equipment, making up about 40% of the overall equipment market in 2023 - a significant amount.” added Dr. Castellano. “Revenues should decrease for the next two quarters before rising in the second half of 2024.”
