vermicon AG Launches the First Test Kits for Rapid & Specific Enumeration of Bacterial Species in Multi-Species Probiotics

Hallbergmoos, Germany, February 02, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Quality control during manufacturing requires accurate enumeration of individual bacterial species in probiotic blends. Despite advances in methods such as next-generation sequencing and flow cytometry, certain challenges remain. While molecular methods struggle with rapid enumeration or live/dead differentiation, flow cytometry cannot distinguish between multiple bacterial species and therefore can‘t be used for the identification and quantification of multi-species probiotic blends. Flow VIT® combines the molecular method fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) with flow cytometry to provide a rapid and specific enumeration of bacterial cells, even in complex samples, overcoming the limitations of molecular and traditional microbiological testing methods.Dr. Jiri Snaidr, microbiologist and CEO of vermicon AG, comments: "The Flow VIT® test kits represent a paradigm shift in probiotic microbial analysis. This technology provides developers with precise insights and accelerates the production of safe and high-quality probiotics. In the next few months, we will further expand our portfolio to be able to offer Flow VIT® test kits for the most relevant bacteria in probiotics.”The first test kits, including Flow VIT® Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium lactis, Flow VIT® Lactobacillus plantarum and Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium longum, are now available on the market. vermicon AG is constantly expanding its portfolio of standard test kits and offers customised test kits for single or multi-species blends.The company will showcase the Flow VIT® technology and its new test kits at the upcoming Probiota 2024 conference, 7-9 February in Milan, Italy. Attendees are invited to explore these advances and discuss how this technology can revolutionize the analysis of probiotics, enabling more effective and reliable products.