vermicon AG Launches the First Test Kits for Rapid & Specific Enumeration of Bacterial Species in Multi-Species Probiotics

vermicon AG announces the launch of the first Flow VIT® test kits for the probiotics sector: Flow VIT® Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium lactis, Flow VIT® Lactobacillus plantarum and Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium longum. These state-of-the-art kits enable rapid and specific enumeration of bacterial cells, even in complex mixtures, and represent a significant leap forward in precision and efficiency for quality control of probiotics.