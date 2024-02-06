Author Cary J. Stegman, MD’s New Book, “What’s Up, RAD?” Shares the Author’s Experiences Throughout His Forty-Year Career in Modern Medical Imaging
Recent release “What’s Up, RAD?” from Page Publishing author Cary J. Stegman, MD is a unique memoir that shares the author’s enlightening insight gained from an inspiring career in medical imaging.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cary J. Stegman, MD, who earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan, has published his new book, “What’s Up, RAD?”: a fascinating memoir that takes readers into the experiences of a board-certified radiologist and nuclear medicine physician.
After two years in the US Navy, author Cary J. Stegman, MD began private practice spanning forty years as a diagnostic radiologist and nuclear medicine physician. In this collection of memoirs, Dr. Stegman shares some of his experiences with patients, staff, and colleagues—some joyful, some devastating—always exhibiting his empathy and compassion for those he interacted with during his long career.
Dr. Stegman witnessed amazing advances in imaging technologies including CT, MRI, ultrasound, digital radiographs, and nuclear medicine. And even more. Spectacular strides in interventional radiologic procedures resulting in greatly improved diagnostic accuracy, refined treatments, decrease in surgeries, shorter hospital stays and diminished pain and risk for patients. But Dr. Stegman realized that just providing direct patient care was inadequate. He was also concerned with public health policy. The interplay of rational critical thinking with unreasonable dogma and superstition (occasionally exhibited by professional practitioners but most significantly by the general public) limited the provision of the best healthcare possible.
Published by Page Publishing, Cary J. Stegman, MD’s informative work shares the author’s realization that his care for patients had limitations imposed by societal detriments--poor critical thinking, ill-conceived and constraining doctrine, as well as terrible insurance and public policy—embraced, occasionally by healthcare personnel, but more significantly by the general public.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “What’s Up, RAD?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Dr. Stegman has also published “The New Old Testament,” an attempt to grasp the nature of poor critical thinking, and “The Poet Tree,” a collection of straightforward poetry.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
