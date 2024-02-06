Author Janet Thompson’s New Book, "Your Legacy: Become a True Woman of God," Reveals the Incredible and Rewarding Process to Starting a New Life with Christ
Recent release “Your Legacy: Become a True Woman of God” from Covenant Books author Janet Thompson is an insightful and enlightening look at how one can build a life centered around the teachings of Jesus Christ. Through her writings, Thompson aims to provide the roadmap necessary for women of all backgrounds to take in Christ and truly come to know their Lord and Savior on a personal level.
Shelby Twp., MI, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janet Thompson, a loving wife and mother, as well as a registered nurse and ordained chapel, has completed her new book, “Your Legacy: Become a True Woman of God”: a powerful guide to help readers forge a lasting relationship with Christ that will influence their lives for the better and provide the tools required to overcome the challenges of everyday life.
Author Janet Thompson’s journey through life has taught her the importance of humility and dependence on God despite her surroundings and trials. She desires to pour out her God-given wisdom to help women become true followers of Christ to have an abundant life of love, joy, and hope and teach others.
“‘Your Legacy’ is a true soul-searching guide to discard the past and junk from hurtful trials in life so Christ can permanently flourish in your heart,” writes Thompson. “This book can be utilized privately or used in a small group where fellowship will bless it. It’s a spiritual healing guide. [I dream] that the changes within all who read it will be utilized to be the hands and feet of Christ to all and make a difference in this world every day, healing the lost and hurting people.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Thompson’s new book is a compelling guide that readers from all walks of life will be able to utilize in order to either refresh their faith or discover Christ for the first time in their lives. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Your Legacy” will challenge readers to open their hearts and minds to Christ’s teachings and look towards the Savior and learn to rely on their faith in times of trouble.
Readers can purchase “Your Legacy: Become a True Woman of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
