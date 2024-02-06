Author Janet Thompson’s New Book, "Your Legacy: Become a True Woman of God," Reveals the Incredible and Rewarding Process to Starting a New Life with Christ

Recent release “Your Legacy: Become a True Woman of God” from Covenant Books author Janet Thompson is an insightful and enlightening look at how one can build a life centered around the teachings of Jesus Christ. Through her writings, Thompson aims to provide the roadmap necessary for women of all backgrounds to take in Christ and truly come to know their Lord and Savior on a personal level.