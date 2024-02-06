Author Jackie Hadley’s New Book, “The Adventures of Sam and Buck: The Christmas Parade,” is a True Story About Love, Trust, and Determination
Recent release “The Adventures of Sam and Buck: The Christmas Parade” from Covenant Books author Jackie Hadley tells the story of young Sam, who wants to train her new pony, Buck, to pull a cart in the local Christmas parade.
Washington, NC, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Hadley, a mature lady in her 81st year, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Sam and Buck: The Christmas Parade”: a story based on her own experiences with her granddaughter and her beloved pony. Hadley was raised on a farm in North Carolina where she learned to love and respect animals. She bought her granddaughter a pony when she was just thirteen months old, and her experience training the pony and teaching her granddaughter to drive the cart became the material for her first published children’s chapter book.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hadley’s new book tells the true tale of a little girl and a little pony. In life as well as in the story, the grandmother, a horse trainer, and riding instructor, bought a pony for her granddaughter when she was young and began the pony’s training right away. She soon began teaching the little girl how to care for the pony and how to drive it with his cart, with the goal of making them to be able to participate in their town’s Christmas parade.
Hadley writes, “The story is about the love, trust, and determination of a very young girl to share a special occasion with her best friend, her little pony.”
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Sam and Buck: The Christmas Parade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
