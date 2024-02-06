Author Alexander Ramirez’s New Book, "Big Brothers," Interprets Genesis 25 to Explore the True Meaning and Strength of Brotherhood
Recent release “Big Brothers” from Covenant Books author Alexander Ramirez is the author’s interpretation of the Bible story of Genesis 25, a story of the forgiveness of the brothers Jacob and Esau.
Avon, CO, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alexander Ramirez, a book-loving Christian who enjoys painting and studying Scripture, has completed his new book, “Big Brothers”: a delightful Bible-based children’s story that celebrates brotherhood.
Author Alexander Ramirez and his younger brothers always wanted to tell stories since they were infants; sometimes they wanted to be directors, sometimes writers. He hopes he can make his brothers proud, and he hopes to be an author and artist forever by the grace of God.
Ramirez writes, “God’s servant, Abraham, and his wife, Sarah, are blessed with a child. Isaac is his name, which means 'he laughs' (Genesis 21:1–7). Now we move ahead to the late years of Isaac. The children born to Isaac are Esau, a cunning hunter, and Jacob, a quiet and gentle young man (Genesis 25:19–26). ‘I had my baby boy just like I wanted. God promised me my family would be on every part of the earth. You are that promise, Isaac. You are our laughter.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alexander Ramirez’s thoughtful and vibrant tale makes the Bible story easy to enjoy for young readers and listeners.
Readers can purchase “Big Brothers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
