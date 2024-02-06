Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book, "Growing Up on the Farm," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Appreciate Her Childhood on Her Family’s Farm

Recent release “Growing Up on the Farm” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May is a riveting tale that follows a young girl named May, whose family moves out to the country to raise her on a farm. As May continues to grow, she discovers just how fun being on a farm can be, but as time passes, will she feel the same way about country living?