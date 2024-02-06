Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book, "Growing Up on the Farm," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Appreciate Her Childhood on Her Family’s Farm
Recent release “Growing Up on the Farm” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May is a riveting tale that follows a young girl named May, whose family moves out to the country to raise her on a farm. As May continues to grow, she discovers just how fun being on a farm can be, but as time passes, will she feel the same way about country living?
Benton, MS, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Ingram May, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Growing Up on the Farm”: a charming story of a young girl who enjoys being raised on her family’s farm, but might begin to change her opinion of farm life as she grows older and enters her teen years.
Author Pamela Ingram May resides in the country with her husband of forty-seven years. Together, they have been blessed with a son, who is a preacher, and a daughter, who coaches, as well eight grandchildren—six girls and two boys. She is a teacher and a judge who now has a love for her new hobby of writing children’s books. Her desire is that all who read her books will enjoy them as much as she has enjoyed writing them.
Pamela shares, “May and her family leave the city life to move back to the family farm where May’s father was born and reared. The family moves back just in time for May to begin first grade. May loves living on the farm and obtaining all sorts of pets along the way.
“Time flies. May is no longer a six-year-old girl but has grown into a teenager. Does May’s view of farm life change as she grows into her teenage years, or does her love for farm life grow stronger with time?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Ingram May’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on May’s childhood adventures on the farm as she learns invaluable life lessons. With colorful artwork to help bring Pamela’s tale to life, “Growing Up on the Farm” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive this delightful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Growing Up on the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
