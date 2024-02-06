Author Kris Bertolini’s New Book, "The Cry of My Heart," is a Moving Series of Poems That Follow the Author During a Difficult Period of Her Life After Her Husband Left
Recent release “The Cry of My Heart” from Covenant Books author Kris Bertolini is a compelling assortment of poems exploring the difficult emotional journey the author faced after experiencing extreme betrayal from her husband and how she managed to take back control of her life and find the strength to continue on with the help of her steadfast faith in God.
Orange, CA, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kris Bertolini, a single mom of two boys and lover of Jesus Christ who has been writing poetry since she was a teenager, has completed her new book, “The Cry of My Heart”: a powerful series of poems that document a difficult moment in the author’s life and how she, with the support of those around her and her Lord and Savior, found her way through the darkness to find healing and happiness.
“This is a collection of poems that I wrote after my husband left,” shares Kris. “It’s an expression of my faith in and love of Jesus. I have been able to grow into and accept the beauty of who God created me to be. Through these poems, I hope you feel and receive the love of Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kris Bertolini’s new book is a beautiful testimony to the strength and resilience available to those who center their lives around the Lord and look to him during times of trouble and difficulty in order to overcome their ordeals. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Kris weaves an intimate self-portrait through her gift of prose that she hopes will resonate with readers of all walks of life, helping them to know they are not alone, and that Christ is always there to help them with their struggles.
Readers can purchase “The Cry of My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
