Author Kris Bertolini’s New Book, "The Cry of My Heart," is a Moving Series of Poems That Follow the Author During a Difficult Period of Her Life After Her Husband Left

Recent release “The Cry of My Heart” from Covenant Books author Kris Bertolini is a compelling assortment of poems exploring the difficult emotional journey the author faced after experiencing extreme betrayal from her husband and how she managed to take back control of her life and find the strength to continue on with the help of her steadfast faith in God.