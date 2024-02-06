Author Marolyn Caldwell’s New Book, "The Diamond: Book 2 of Battle of Wills Series," is the Compelling Continuation of This Adventure-Filled Series

Recent release “The Diamond: Book 2 of Battle of Wills Series” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marolyn Caldwell is a thrilling novel that follows Lorie, Jeff, and their devious friends as they go full tilt at the Blackheart Compact.