Author Sunny Blackburn’s New Book, "Santa’s Boat and Other Stories," Shares Charming and Festive Tales Portraying Santa in a Family Setting
Recent release “Santa’s Boat and Other Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sunny Blackburn is a collection of charming children’s stories filled with holiday spirit.
New York, NY, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sunny Blackburn, a pediatric nurse, has completed her new book, “Santa’s Boat and Other Stories”: a collection of holly-jolly children’s stories that celebrate Santa and the holiday season.
The story begins when Santa has his own Christmas wish – a boat to take Mrs. Claus out on the lake. Along the way, Santa meets an elf named Alvo, who becomes one of his most trusted helpers and best friends.
Author Sunny Blackburn writes, “As Alvo limped along, he and Santa got to know one another on the way to Santa’s home, and they became friends. Alvo’s foot was painful and made for a slow walk. After their arrival at Santa’s home, Santa made cheese sandwiches and milk. They sat down and enjoyed them with carrot sticks that Mrs. Claus had left out for Santa’s snack. They were just finished when Mrs. Claus came in.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sunny Blackburn’s fun and happy tales bring joy to young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Santa’s Boat and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
