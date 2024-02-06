S. Naomi Main’s New Book, “An American Girl: Based On A True Story,” Tells the Stirring Tale of the Author’s Relationship with Her Husband & the Life They Built Together
New York, NY, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S. Naomi Main has completed her most recent book, “An American Girl: Based On A True Story”: a moving and heartfelt memoir beginning with how the author met her husband of nearly 48 years, sharing their relationship with each other, and how God was at work in that relationship.
Author S. Naomi Main truly believes that she is exactly where the Lord wants her today, after blessing her with a beautiful lifetime of love with her late husband, Mark Main. Their relationship was one that weathered life’s challenges well. She still lives with their black cat, Ned Pike, in the home she and Mark moved into in February 1979, and remembrances of her sweetheart are all over their home. Though her life is no longer the same, it is made rich by all those who loved the Mains and now love the author alone, especially their son Mark and his family.
“An American Girl” centers around Sharon Sholl, an ordinary girl growing up in America, who meets an ordinary young man, Mark Main, two weeks before her sixteenth birthday, who blows to pieces her little world, she says of him. Meeting Mark in 1968, four weeks before he was to leave for Vietnam, Sharon's love story is about their extraordinary journey over the next 50-plus years.
From the moment she was born, she also traveled a relational journey with the God of the universe, the Creator God. She didn't pursue that relationship seriously until in her early forties, she and Mark came to a point in their marriage when it seemed as though they had hit rock bottom.
The author shares, “About ten years ago, I purchased a large scrapbook-type book and had an engraved plate put on the front cover that said, ‘The Life and Times of Mark and Sharon Main.’ Being the picture person I was and having so many pictures of us throughout our lifetime, my thinking had been, at the time, to sort of chronicle our life from birth to whenever. It never came to fruition. So I decided to make that scrapbook now. I worked on it from March until May. Turns out, it was a precursor to my writing this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, S. Naomi Main’s book is a touching love story that presents the beautiful, the distressing, and the unattractive parts of the author’s journey of nearly seventy years. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Main shares her story in the hope of connecting with readers from all walks of life who will identify with some of the challenges she faced, as well as the joys one encounters in this life on Earth that are available to all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An American Girl: Based On A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
