Donna Theroux’s New Book, "Great Grampa's Giving Garden," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Learns All About Gardening and Caring for Plants from His Great Grandfather
Holyoke, MA, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donna Theroux, a former special education interventionist and a self-taught painter and poet, has completed her most recent book, “Great Grampa's Giving Garden”: a charming story that follows the adventures of a young boy named Landon who is taught all about gardening by his great grandfather, and learns to grow all sorts of vegetation.
Author Donna Theroux never really imagined becoming a children’s book author till she was in her late twenties and married with two young daughters. Inspired by the antics of and her love for her young daughters, she began writing children’s rhyming stories hoping to publish them one day. Her life circumstances changed, however, causing her to feel the need to put that dream on the back burner. Now eight years after leaving her job as a special ed interventionist, and with the encouragement and support of her husband, family, and friends and her belief in herself, the dream is now a reality.
Theroux shares, “‘Great Grampa’s Giving Garden’ was inspired by my father-in-law, Dick, and my great-nephew Landon Dick’s great-grandson. Their connection, forged through their time spent in the garden together, and mutual love for growing things was the seed (pun intended) of inspiration for this book as well as the generosity of my father-in-law with the food he labors so lovingly to grow, only to give most away. He sets a fundamental example for Landon in demonstrating generosity in his bounty and helping others after teaching Landon how to truly be a responsible and respectful gardener.
“It is also a fact that because Great Grampa has given Landon such good gardening information, Landon has had success in his own garden at home and has continued for the past couple of years honing his garden skills with the encouragement of his garden guru, Great Grampa. If you or your child enjoy rhyming poems or have an interest in beginning your own vegetable patch, this is the book for you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Theroux’s book is a delightful tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and potentially spark an interest in gardening and growing crops to eat. With colorful, vibrant artwork to help bring Theroux’s story to life, “Great Grampa’s Giving Garden” is sure to invite readers of all ages to relive this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Great Grampa's Giving Garden” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
