Kerry Ann Flynn’s New Book, "The Day Pass," is an Emotionally Stirring Tale of Overcoming Grief and Learning to Continue on After the Passing of a Loved One
New York, NY, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kerry Ann Flynn, a loving mother and an oncology nurse, has completed her most recent book, “The Day Pass”: a compelling story that centers around a family who must learn how to move forward after the devastating death of their loved one to cancer.
A native of New England, author Kerry Ann Flynn loves the nearby beaches, reading, and traveling, especially to Ireland with her three sons, friends, and family. After losing her sister to breast cancer at the age of thirty-four, Kerry developed a strong desire to become an oncology nurse, providing the compassion and skills needed to assist her patients and their families in their unthinkable journey. After a realistic dream, Kerry felt compelled to write a story using her personal experience of losing her sister and finding a way to embrace life without her.
Kerry writes, “Heather is thirty-one years old, married, and a new mother when she is diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. How will her husband and family move forward after her death? Will her husband, Bobby, ever love again? Will her mother and sisters be able to find joy in their lives after this devastating loss? Will three-year-old Josh remember his mother? Heather makes sure her family knows she is watching over them, will always be a part of their lives, and wants them to move on.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kerry Ann Flynn’s book is the author’s first novel, and delivers a deeply personal and poignant look at how to pick up the pieces after losing a loved one. Powerful and heartfelt, “The Day Pass” will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have lost someone special and help them to know they are not alone in their grief.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Day Pass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
