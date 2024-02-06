Melissa LeGates’s Newly Released “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” is a Potent Message of Comfort and Compassion

“Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa LeGates is a thoughtful resource for anyone seeking to find a deeper understanding of the mental health challenges that all too often lead to the loss of a loved one.