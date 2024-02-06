Melissa LeGates’s Newly Released “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” is a Potent Message of Comfort and Compassion
“Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa LeGates is a thoughtful resource for anyone seeking to find a deeper understanding of the mental health challenges that all too often lead to the loss of a loved one.
Milford, DE, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible”: a potent reminder of the realities of many veterans. “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” is the creation of published author, Melissa LeGates, a retired US Air Force public affairs specialist. During the latter half of her twenty-year career, she travelled the world writing news stories for the Air Force News and Department of Defense news services. She covered military operations in Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, and many other military locations. She is married to Chris, and they live in Delaware. She has three stepchildren and five grandchildren. She writes about mental health issues and Christian inspiration at setmycaptivesfree.wordpress.com
LeGates shares, “US Iraq War Veteran Shares Her Trials and Triumphs Battling Anxiety and Depression.
“Depending on the source, it is estimated that eighteen to twenty-two veterans commit suicide in any given day. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the US and the second leading cause for people aged fifteen to twenty-four.
“The statistics are shocking but easily pushed to the back of our minds—until the day mental illness hits a little closer to home. Then one suicide is one too many when someone we love is ripped from our lives!
“Why do we keep losing family members and friends to this very curable problem?
“Retired Master Sgt. Melissa LeGates personally stared down the barrel of that particular question several times in the form of suicidal ideation. She knew it was time to get help when she started asking herself, 'Could I hit that telephone pole hard enough to just never wake up again…just to vanish and experience no more pain?'
“What brought her to that point?
“The easy answer is two tours in Iraq, but there is so much more to her story…
“This book is not a ten-step self-help program guaranteed to guide a person out from mental illness in ten days for $10. There isn’t a simple fix to get relief from depression, PTSD, and the many other titles we give to mental anguish, but there is hope! This is a story about how one-woman veteran found her way out of the darkness to find her life in Christ. Her message is simple: never stop fighting because mental illness can be defeated by an overcomer in Christ! The good news is that we are all overcomers at heart. It is built into our DNA to not only survive but also thrive!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa LeGates’s new book blends insightful advice and personal reflections in a way that raises awareness and offers an uplifting message of hope for others.
Consumers can purchase “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Defeating Suicide: How One Iraqi Vet Healed Herself Thru Love, Therapy and the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
