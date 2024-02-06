Musa Okolo’s Newly Released “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries” is an Eye-Opening Discussion
“Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries” from Christian Faith Publishing author Musa Okolo shares an open discussion of the challenges faced by all involved in the care of orphans within African societies.
New York, NY, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries”: a heartfelt message of the need for change and restructuring of orphan care ministries. “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries” is the creation of published author, Musa Okolo, a dedicated husband and father of seven who has over two decades experience in ministering to orphans.
Okolo shares, “Sponsorship organisations sincerely set out to help orphans in Africa and other developing countries out of their misery and hopelessness by providing them with a family environment in which they can experience love and hope. To accomplish this, a sponsorship organisation often works with a like-minded partner organisation that executes its vision and objectives. Unfortunately, this is usually plagued by many complex problems that, if not resolved, can become insurmountable.
“In this book, the author draws on his many years of experience in working for orphans in Africa to identify difficulties that seem to be inherent in such an endeavour. He has determined that these problems stem from three specific areas: the orphans themselves, the partner organisation, and the sponsor organisation. Each of these has its own unique challenges; and when these unique challenges interact, they become so complicated that, if their root causes are not isolated and resolved, the ministry may eventually collapse.
“The telltale signs of such an eventuality are perceptible—but only to the discerning mind. Musa Okolo identifies and offers practical solutions to these challenges, which will enable orphan care ministries to understand and deal with the complex issues involved and hence achieve their objectives and fulfil their vision.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Musa Okolo’s new book raising awareness of the plight faced by many young souls around the world.
Consumers can purchase “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Okolo shares, “Sponsorship organisations sincerely set out to help orphans in Africa and other developing countries out of their misery and hopelessness by providing them with a family environment in which they can experience love and hope. To accomplish this, a sponsorship organisation often works with a like-minded partner organisation that executes its vision and objectives. Unfortunately, this is usually plagued by many complex problems that, if not resolved, can become insurmountable.
“In this book, the author draws on his many years of experience in working for orphans in Africa to identify difficulties that seem to be inherent in such an endeavour. He has determined that these problems stem from three specific areas: the orphans themselves, the partner organisation, and the sponsor organisation. Each of these has its own unique challenges; and when these unique challenges interact, they become so complicated that, if their root causes are not isolated and resolved, the ministry may eventually collapse.
“The telltale signs of such an eventuality are perceptible—but only to the discerning mind. Musa Okolo identifies and offers practical solutions to these challenges, which will enable orphan care ministries to understand and deal with the complex issues involved and hence achieve their objectives and fulfil their vision.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Musa Okolo’s new book raising awareness of the plight faced by many young souls around the world.
Consumers can purchase “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are Orphan Care Ministries Really Helping?: The Plight of the Orphan in Developing Countries,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories