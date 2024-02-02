Max Out in Max from Scandinavian Spaces
A lounge chair that brings energy and life back into the workplace.
Austin, TX, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scandinavian Spaces introduces Max - the ultimate lounge chair. Max is a shining example of innovation, bound for the evolving workplace. Generous in size, style, and comfort, the design pushes the limits of expected design. With an undeniable personality, the lounge chair provides vivacious energy to a room while maintaining a cool demeanor.
Max has made a mark on the A&D community. Designed by Stockholm-based designer Johan Ansander, the lounge has been honored with a Best of Year Award from Interior Design Magazine and a HiP Award at NeoCon 2023 since its debut.
Max's intriguing style supports the workplace destination trend. Fully upholstered in fabric or leather and boasting a soft landing with No-Sag springs and molded foam padding, the frame can withstand the rigorous demands of high-traffic interiors. The innovative and intricate stitching process retains the chair's convex seat, making Max quite unique. The shape not only ensures comfort but also lends the lounge chair its boisterous character - truly taking on a life of its own. Max commands attention in the sophisticated lounge or provides a comfortable seat in the transformative touchdown space.
About the company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – COLOR. DESIGN. LIFE. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
Max has made a mark on the A&D community. Designed by Stockholm-based designer Johan Ansander, the lounge has been honored with a Best of Year Award from Interior Design Magazine and a HiP Award at NeoCon 2023 since its debut.
Max's intriguing style supports the workplace destination trend. Fully upholstered in fabric or leather and boasting a soft landing with No-Sag springs and molded foam padding, the frame can withstand the rigorous demands of high-traffic interiors. The innovative and intricate stitching process retains the chair's convex seat, making Max quite unique. The shape not only ensures comfort but also lends the lounge chair its boisterous character - truly taking on a life of its own. Max commands attention in the sophisticated lounge or provides a comfortable seat in the transformative touchdown space.
About the company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – COLOR. DESIGN. LIFE. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
Contact
Scandinavian SpacesContact
Michela Olzen
855-811-9676
www.scandinavianspaces.com
Michela Olzen
855-811-9676
www.scandinavianspaces.com
Categories