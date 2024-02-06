Judy Giudice Tull’s Newly Released "Closing the Circle: A Journey of Love" is a Captivating Story of Family, Faith, and Love on a Quest to Solve Mysteries of Heritage
“Closing the Circle: A Journey of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Giudice Tull is an enjoyable window into a family’s growth and interconnectedness across generations.
Albuquerque, NM, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Closing the Circle: A Journey of Love”: a thoughtful family history. “Closing the Circle: A Journey of Love” is the creation of published author, Judy Giudice Tull, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who is a graduate of the University of Texas, a retired legal assistant, and dedicated volunteer.
Tull shares, “My grandparents had come to America from hard times of starvation and despair. Because of widespread poverty, thousands of Italians and Sicilians were emigrating from their homeland in the early 1900s. Certainly, things must have been dark in Sicily in 1910 when my grandfather was only seventeen. How did he determine at such a young age that he had to make it to America 'on the boat' and alone? That is just one of the questions I wanted answered. Even with a sense of regret that there would be no answers to find, I viewed the opportunity to go to Italy and walk on Italian soil with Dad a closure, of sorts, to the mystery of my heritage that I was sure I would never solve.
“With these thoughts, Judy Giudice Tull begins an adventure into her past. Like many modern-day genealogy seekers, she is willing to investigate any resource she can uncover. She is a never-say-die, sensitive person whose love for family is a constant driving force. She writes beautifully about family love throughout her search for something, anything to uncover her family history from the old country. The reader will enjoy visiting famous sites and tasting new cuisines as detective work ensues. You will participate firsthand in suspense of her characters’ hopes, surprises, disappointments, and rewards as she takes you on an unexpected journey of love—an adventure story that happens only in the movies! - Father Ilario Dichiera, Catholic priest
“Closing the Circle: a Journey of Love is an over-the-top, happy story shouting to be heard. It is the response to numerous folks from many walks of life who heard of the happenings and implored the author, “You have to write a book!” A truly beautiful story. - Dewey Johnson, author of The Lord's Prayer: Hope for the Neighborhood.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Giudice Tull’s new book offers upcoming generations a comforting connection to those that came before.
Consumers can purchase “Closing the Circle: A Journey of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Closing the Circle: A Journey of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
