Kurt Petersheim’s Newly Released "The One Beyond The Stars" is an Uplifting and Lyrical Work for Young Imaginations
“The One Beyond The Stars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Petersheim is a touching celebration of God’s creation that encourages inquisitive minds to seek knowledge of the One who created it all.
Social Circle, GA, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The One Beyond The Stars”: a heartfelt message of spiritual empowerment. “The One Beyond The Stars” is the creation of published author, Kurt Petersheim, a pastor at Eastridge Church in Covington, Georgia, with a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Atlanta Christian College. He; his wife, Tara; and their daughter, Thea, live on a small homestead, with their dog, Booker, a milk cow, and lots of goats, bunnies, and farm birds. Kurt enjoys teaching the Bible, reading and writing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Petersheim shares, “Isaiah 40:26 says, 'Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing.' These words are a reminder that God’s creation, as wonderful as it is, was never meant to be the end of our search for beauty and truth. Rather, creation is a means to an end because there is One still greater, older, stronger, and more mysterious and glorious than anything in the universe. That One is God. He is the answer to Isaiah’s question, 'Who created all these?' He is the reason behind the universe. He is the Creator, from Whom all creation emanates and to Whom all creation points. He is the One beyond the stars. The One Beyond the Stars seeks to capture the imaginations of children, stir their curiosity about the nature and origins of the universe, and ignite their affections for the God who made it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Petersheim’s new book will help upcoming generations build a foundation for a lifelong passion for discover and seeking God in all things.
Consumers can purchase “The One Beyond The Stars” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The One Beyond The Stars,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
