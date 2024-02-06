Marge Biermann’s Newly Released "Smile, God Loves You" is a Collection of Lighthearted and Engaging Poetry
“Smile, God Loves You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marge Biermann is an enjoyable anthology that explores the lighter side of life through uplifting verse.
Saint Peters, MO, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Smile, God Loves You”: a thoughtful collection of poetry that takes readers into the small moments that lead to joy and laughter. “Smile, God Loves You” is the creation of published author, Marge Biermann, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has been a lifelong resident of St. Charles, Missouri.
Biermann shares, “Marge—or Grandma Moose, as most call her—is a widow and a child of God at eighty-six years old. She writes each day at her kitchen table while watching out her front window. She’s always amazed at the glorious view of nature and often uses it as an example of life in her poetry, always insisting she only holds the pen.
“Smile, God Loves You is her third published work. A bit of a humorous sideshow at times. Words to bring a chuckle or maybe even a smile to your day Her first book was about childhood memories, and the second was a book talking about life’s grief.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marge Biermann’s new book will entertain and delight as readers discover a fresh and warmhearted selection of poetry within.
Consumers can purchase “Smile, God Loves You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Smile, God Loves You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Biermann shares, “Marge—or Grandma Moose, as most call her—is a widow and a child of God at eighty-six years old. She writes each day at her kitchen table while watching out her front window. She’s always amazed at the glorious view of nature and often uses it as an example of life in her poetry, always insisting she only holds the pen.
“Smile, God Loves You is her third published work. A bit of a humorous sideshow at times. Words to bring a chuckle or maybe even a smile to your day Her first book was about childhood memories, and the second was a book talking about life’s grief.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marge Biermann’s new book will entertain and delight as readers discover a fresh and warmhearted selection of poetry within.
Consumers can purchase “Smile, God Loves You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Smile, God Loves You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories