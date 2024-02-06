NettieMae Smith’s Newly Released "Grandma’s Therapy" is a Collection of Inspiring and Emotionally Charged Poetry
“Grandma’s Therapy” from Christian Faith Publishing author NettieMae Smith is a thoughtful reflection on life’s highs and lows as love, loss, and faith are examined through a poetic lens.
New York, NY, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandma’s Therapy”: a poignant treasury of nostalgic verse. “Grandma’s Therapy” is the creation of published author, NettieMae Smith, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Smith shares, “This is a collection of thoughts and dreams sifted through and now gathered in a book. A showing of emotions throughout the years and how God influenced my life.
“Realizing there is a time of beginnings and endings to our lives. Hopefully, a poem may reach into someone’s heart and bring a bit of understanding and peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, NettieMae Smith’s new book features engaging imagery crafted by Gerilyn Gordon Gaskill.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma’s Therapy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma’s Therapy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “This is a collection of thoughts and dreams sifted through and now gathered in a book. A showing of emotions throughout the years and how God influenced my life.
“Realizing there is a time of beginnings and endings to our lives. Hopefully, a poem may reach into someone’s heart and bring a bit of understanding and peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, NettieMae Smith’s new book features engaging imagery crafted by Gerilyn Gordon Gaskill.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma’s Therapy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma’s Therapy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories