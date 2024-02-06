Geraldine Rueger’s Newly Released "Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light" is a Warmhearted Tale of Discovering One’s Blessings
“Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Geraldine Rueger is an uplifting juvenile fiction of a young cat’s journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.
Reno, NV, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light”: a charming narrative paired with engaging imagery. “Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light” is the creation of published author, Geraldine Rueger.
Rueger shares, “We all encounter problems in life, and with each trial and tribulation we go through, we discover with God’s help that we have these strengths and abilities within us. And like Calvin, we come to the realization that a godly spirit is watching over us the whole time we think we are all alone. Never let anyone extinguish that beautiful light that surrounds you and also that light deep within your heart and soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geraldine Rueger’s new book will delight the imagination while imparting a series of important lessons of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Calvin’s Turbulent Journey to the Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
