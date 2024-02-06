Yolanda “Cookie” Doyle’s Newly Released “The Book of Jude: Warnings to Remember; Hope to Gain” is an Articulate Discussion of Key Scripture
“The Book of Jude: Warnings to Remember; Hope to Gain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yolanda “Cookie” Doyle is an insightful examination of an often overlooked but impactful component of the New Testament.
Brookshire, TX, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Book of Jude: Warnings to Remember; Hope to Gain”: a helpful resource for personal or group study. “The Book of Jude: Warnings to Remember; Hope to Gain” is the creation of published author, Yolanda “Cookie” Doyle, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has a passion for sharing the word of God.
Doyle shares, “The book of Jude is a short one-chapter book with only twenty-five verses. It can easily be glossed over and not much attention be given to the powerful warnings and amazing hope laid out on a couple of pages the chapter fills. Whenever I study with a new group of women, we begin with this book of the Bible. The theology is deep. The truths can be life-changing, and the doxology Jude ends with should compel us to worship.
“As you hike through these verses, I pray you carefully listen with your spiritual ears to what Jude called his readers to remember. Pay attention to how many of these warnings continue on for God’s children today. Most importantly, I want you to rest in the hope Jude offered his readers. That same hope can be ours today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda “Cookie” Doyle’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of connection and understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The Book of Jude: Warnings to Remember; Hope to Gain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Book of Jude: Warnings to Remember; Hope to Gain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
